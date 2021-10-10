Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 47,410 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,023.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 442,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

