Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $54.19 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.37% of Masco worth $54,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

