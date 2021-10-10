Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,468,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126,788 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,012,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 797,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,824. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.43 and its 200 day moving average is $293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

