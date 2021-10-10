Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,974 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $788,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

AAP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $214.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,918. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $220.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

