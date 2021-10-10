Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. 946,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,489.45 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

