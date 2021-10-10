Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

