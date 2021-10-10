Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,403 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $347,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.