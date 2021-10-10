Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

