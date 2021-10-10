Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,622,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,460,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.75. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

