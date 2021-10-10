Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,358,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

