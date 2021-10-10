Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $52,529,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $304.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

