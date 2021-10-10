AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,875 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.