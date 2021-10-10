CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $629,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average is $261.42.

