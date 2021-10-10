Ativo Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 448.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

