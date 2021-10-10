Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.