Toronado Partners LLC Buys New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817,000. Stamps.com makes up about 9.3% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

