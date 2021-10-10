Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 26,259 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $644.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.56 and a 200-day moving average of $625.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

