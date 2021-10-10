Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases 11,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

