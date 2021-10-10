Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.
ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.06.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.10.
In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
