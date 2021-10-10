Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.06.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.10.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.