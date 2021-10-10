Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,301 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $49,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 155,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 155.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

