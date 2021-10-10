0Chain Price Tops $0.41 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.82 million and $56,865.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044873 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.