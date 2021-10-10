Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.73). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Insmed by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Insmed has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

