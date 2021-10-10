Parkwood LLC Buys 13,356 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

