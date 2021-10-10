$19.66 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.81 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.