9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 533 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

