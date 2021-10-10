1,767 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.