Fort L.P. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 58,116.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 698,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

