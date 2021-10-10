Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

