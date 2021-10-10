Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 19,373 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

