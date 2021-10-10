Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2,177.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

