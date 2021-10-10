Rudius Management LP Makes New $26.48 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Rudius Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,000. Clarivate comprises about 12.1% of Rudius Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

