RGM Capital LLC Buys 331,002 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Cardiovascular Systems accounts for 3.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.86% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $83,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

