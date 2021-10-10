iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.77 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

