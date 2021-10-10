Geode Capital Management LLC Has $528.34 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $528,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,205,000 after buying an additional 306,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

