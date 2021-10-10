Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $600,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

