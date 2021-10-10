Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.20. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

