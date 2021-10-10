Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $68.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

