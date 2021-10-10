Southernsun Asset Management LLC Makes New $21.16 Million Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. Malibu Boats comprises about 2.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

