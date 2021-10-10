CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is RGM Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 6.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $148,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.87 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

