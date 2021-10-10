Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,403 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 3.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Clean Harbors worth $29,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $106.54 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.