Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

