The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. The Brink’s makes up about 6.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $60,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BCO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

