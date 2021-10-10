First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.66% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $250,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

