LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,857,413 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $316,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.