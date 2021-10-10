Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.