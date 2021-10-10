Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,258,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $2,934,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

