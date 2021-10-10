Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 435.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

