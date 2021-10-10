Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $30.35

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

