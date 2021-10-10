Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $296.56

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GLOB opened at $271.32 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 24.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

