Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several research firms have commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CLBS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

